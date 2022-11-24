ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Ecotarium unearths 40 year old Lions Club time capsule

WORCESTER, Mass. — A time capsule sat underground at the Ecotarium for 40 years until Sunday. The science museum unearthed the capsule, not knowing what was inside of it. The initial thought was the capsule was filled with memorabilia from the Worcester Host Lions Club from November 1982. The...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts

It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

