FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ecotarium unearths 40 year old Lions Club time capsule
WORCESTER, Mass. — A time capsule sat underground at the Ecotarium for 40 years until Sunday. The science museum unearthed the capsule, not knowing what was inside of it. The initial thought was the capsule was filled with memorabilia from the Worcester Host Lions Club from November 1982. The...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
iheart.com
Malden Thanksgiving Saved By Two Volunteers After Head Cook Called Out Sick
MALDEN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Thanksgiving morning was off to a rocky start when one head cook called out sick just hours before they were supposed to begin preparing meals for over a thousand Malden residents. Luckily, there were two professional cooks from Wood and Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria among...
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Donations sought as Plumley Village residents await word on building repairs
WORCESTER — With an update on the status of the large Plumley Village apartment complex shuttered by a Thanksgiving fire not expected until early this week, the building’s owner will begin collecting donations for displaced residents Monday. Donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards can be...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Former Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport reopens as Josh's Place
SOUTHBRIDGE — The on-site diner at the Southbridge Municipal Airport, which was known as The Red Baron Diner for more than six decades, has found new life. It reopened Nov. 12 as Josh’s Place. The diner had been closed since September 2021, when operator James Dhembe passed away. ...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts
It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
