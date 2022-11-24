Read full article on original website
Related
FXDailyReport.com
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks
The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
FXDailyReport.com
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
FXDailyReport.com
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After Australian Jobs Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade a few levels below the 100-hour MA....
FXDailyReport.com
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales
The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
FXDailyReport.com
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
FXDailyReport.com
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs
The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
FXDailyReport.com
USD/CAD Testing Channel Resistance at 1.3450
USDCAD is trending lower inside a descending channel on its short-term time frames and is currently testing resistance. Price could be in for a continuation of the downtrend if the ceiling holds. This potential resistance is around the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which is below the 200 SMA to...
FXDailyReport.com
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade Closer to 1.3350
The USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday pulled back off the trendline resistance at about 1.3425 to trade at about 1.3350. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now dropped to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
FXDailyReport.com
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal
Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
FXDailyReport.com
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 18, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index stopped moving lower toward the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index starts moving upward but had no strong bullish momentum. It seems the index will close between 105.00 – 107.50 this week. As long as there is no close below the 105.00 – 105.50 area or the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of bullish continuation.
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
FXDailyReport.com
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above $80
The light crude oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $78.23 to trade at about $80.26 after the latest round of data. The WTI crude oil price continues to oscillate within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade...
FXDailyReport.com
US Dollar Index Extends Declines Below 106.150 After Durable Goods Data
The US dollar index on Wednesday extended declines to trade below 106.150 after the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/USD Pair Appears Ready to Breach Below 1.0300
As Asian trading starts, EURUSD is getting close to 1.0300. After hitting its low on Friday, the asset has attracted buyers and may now focus on how people feel about risks. The risk profile isn’t under stress, which should help currencies that are seen as riskier. Friday was a...
FXDailyReport.com
Gold Rallies Above 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to $1,760
The gold price on Thursday extended gains to trade closer to $1,760 following the latest round of US data. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now ascended to trade above the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com
WTI Crude Oil Finds Trendline Support at $77.50 After Pullback
The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back before finding strong trendline support at about $77.50. The light crude oil appears to be trading within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now plunged to trade a few levels below the 100-hour moving...
FXDailyReport.com
Canadian Dollar Slumps on Higher-Than-Expected Producer Prices, Recession Fears
The Canadian dollar weakened against its US rival to finish the trading week, as higher-than-expected inflation data weighed on the loonie. With calls that Canada’s economy may slip into a technical recession next year, will the loonie continue to slump heading into 2023?. According to Statistics Canada, producer prices...
FXDailyReport.com
883
Followers
7K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0