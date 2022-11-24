Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).

2 DAYS AGO