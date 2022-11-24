Read full article on original website
Carscoops
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make More Horsepower Than Before. But How Much More?
FordFord hasn't said how much horsepower the next-gen Mustang GT makes, but guessing isn't that tough if you look at current performance models.
Carscoops
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
Carscoops
This Home-Built Alfa Romeo Racing Game Simulator Will Give You Cargasms
Modern car-related video games have ultra-realistic graphics, but it is still quite hard to replicate the feeling of a real car when sitting in your living room. A petrolhead from Poland found the solution to this problem by building a DIY driving simulator using genuine interior parts from Alfa Romeo models.
Carscoops
Ford Must Recall Over 500,000 Escapes And Bronco Sports For Fire Risk
Ford has been forced to initiate a serious recall of 2020-2023 Escapes and Bronco Sports due to a leaking fuel injector. The root cause of the issue is still being investigated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but the problem may lead to a fire under the hood of the crossovers.
Carscoops
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
Carscoops
BMW Drops Another $1 Billion In Hungarian Plant To Add Battery Assembly Facility For Neue Klasse EVs
BMW announced today that it will invest a further €1 billion ($1.04 billion USD at current exchange rates) in its Hungarian iFactory to add a high-voltage battery assembly facility for Neue Klasse vehicles. The facility will be located in Debrecen, Hungary, on the site of the iFactory, on which...
Carscoops
Check Out This Cute Renault 5 GT Widebody Pickup Conversion
It seems that you can find all sorts of things on eBay, even a tuned single-cab widebody ute based on the Renault 5 from the ’80s. This unique conversion is located in Taunton, UK, and is currently listed for sale at £8,000 ($9,673). The custom build is based...
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150
Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
Carscoops
BMW’s Head Of Sustainability Says Making Cars Last Longer Could Help The Environment
Monika Dernai, the head of the sustainability team at BMW, said this week that one simple way of reducing waste and the impact of automobiles on the environment is simply to make them last longer. “We really need to think about prolonging the life of cars; not having a used...
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Carscoops
This Guy Has Put Over 670,000 Miles On His Porsche 911 Turbo Proving That You Really Can Daily A Dream Car
Many of us here enjoy the sincere pleasure of piloting an automobile. But very few love driving their personal vehicle quite the same way that Tom Thalmann loves driving his Porsche 911 Turbo. Since new, he’s put more than 676,000 miles (1,087,916 km) on it between daily driving it and tracking it over the years.
Carscoops
Kahn’s Fiat 500ec Designio Is Just Like A French Bulldog
The Fiat 500 is a vehicle that’s best described as ‘cute’ but this particular example, brought to life by Kahn, is radically different than any other 500 we’ve seen before it. The British company works on a variety of different cars, big and small, and with...
Carscoops
Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?
Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
Carscoops
Ridiculous Markups On Toyota GR Corolla Begin With 50% Over MSRP
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a significant car in many ways. Most of all, it’s a properly fast, fun, and functional hot hatch. On top of all of that, its starting MSRP is just $36,995, but if one dealer gets its way, it’ll claw $60,223 out of the hands of a Toyota customer for a car that with the same options, should normally cost you $38,843 or $39,938 with delivery and handling. That’s a 50.8% markup ladies and gents.
Carscoops
Here’s How Ford F-150 Lightning And Mustang Mach-E Owners Can Unlock Extra Features
A lot of new vehicles have more ability than they arrive to owners with. In many cases, they are locked behind subscriptions but in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E, those abilities are just waiting for a person with the know-how to enable them. One YouTube channel just walked us through the process and it’s simpler than one might think.
