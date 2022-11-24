Read full article on original website
theprowersjournal.com
Lamar Chamber of Commerce Seasonal Update
The Lamar Chamber Board of Directors is looking for new Board Members to fill the vacancies that will occur next year due to several members retiring at the end of their terms. If you are interested in serving your community as a board member, please send a letter of intent to The Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 109 East Beech Street, Lamar. You must be either a Chamber member or are employed by a Chamber member to qualify to be a board member. Deadline for the letters is Monday, December 12th at Noon.
theprowersjournal.com
George L. McArthur – December 1, 1942 – November 7, 2022
George L. McArthur passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 79. He was born on December 1, 1942 in New York. George was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Grattan; father, Francis “Frank” Grattan; wife, Geraldine Kay McArthur; and brother, Don McArthur.
SWEET DEAL: This Home in Sugar City Colorado is Only $120K
We know that an affordable home in the state of Colorado is a hard thing to come by. We have found one sweet deal with this home located in Sugar City, Colorado as this home is listed for only $120k on Realtor. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,089...
KKTV
‘Awesome, awesome, awesome’: Senior citizens in Lamar cover apartment complex with flags in tribute to vets
LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Out on the southeastern plains of Colorado, a small community is making a big statement. The residents of Strainhurst Courts in the town of Lamar had an ambitious goal: raising enough money to cover their complex in flags by Veterans Day. “We just wanted to make...
