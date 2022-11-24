Read full article on original website
Related
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
25 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Colorado You Must Visit Once
Traveling across Colorado is something everyone should do at least once. Our great state is full of so many unique towns and attractions that truly make it stand out above the rest. Now, if you find yourself on a road trip across Colorado, because of the vast options when it...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0