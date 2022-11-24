ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
94.3 The X

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
K99

Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People

Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
99.9 The Point

Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
99.9 The Point

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
K99

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
99.9 The Point

20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
ESPN Western Colorado

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

