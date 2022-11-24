Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Results of the 2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame polls
The 7th NoDQ.com Hall of Fame class is now official! Thank you for voting and see you in 2023! Here are the voting results for the Class of 2022…. Bret Hart (Male Superstar) Mickie James (Female Superstar) Scott Hall (Deceased Superstar) Gene Okerlund (Non-Wrestler) Edge and Christian (Tag-Team Or Faction)
nodq.com
What Vince McMahon said to WWE talent about unintentionally laughing on television
During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE star Santino Marella discussed wrestlers unintentionally laughing on WWE television during his time with the company…. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, ‘If you laugh,...
nodq.com
What is being said about William Regal possibly returning to WWE
Just prior to the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H published a compilation video of William Regal saying “War Games” and wrote “Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…” as the caption. This led to fan speculation about Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Survivor Series 2022 PLE
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Darkness And some other wrestling site said he was coming back after the Royal Rumble I think all these articles are just guesstimations I don't think they have a clue.
nodq.com
Roman Reigns’ rumored opponent for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Sami Zayn showed his allegiance to the Bloodline by preventing Kevin Owens from pinning Roman Reigns during the men’s War Games match. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is coming up on Saturday, January 28th and Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co...
nodq.com
Multiple WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on upcoming edition of NXT
As previously noted, Shawn Michaels announced during the November 15th 2022 edition of WWE NXT that the first Iron Survivor Challenge will take place at the NXT Deadline PLE on Saturday, December 10th. Click here for details on the match. WWE announced that multiple Hall of Famers will be appearing...
nodq.com
Results of AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor from WWE Survivor Series 2022
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Balor wore a mask for his entrance and had Priest/Dominik with him. Styles also wore a mask and had the OC with him. * Styles and Balor had a feeling out process and...
nodq.com
Results of Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory from WWE Survivor Series 2022
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United States title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Theory was quickly clotheslined out of the ring and Lashley went after Rollins. Lashley built up momentum against both Rollins and Theory in the early minutes. Lashley used Theory as a weapon against Rollins.
nodq.com
Triple H addresses WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
NoDQ Review 214: WWE Survivor Series 2022 fallout, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight, MJF’s AEW title win
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
Results of the men’s War Games match from WWE Survivor Series 2022
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a men’s War Games match took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Before...
nodq.com
Bianca Belair teases that she has unfinished business with Charlotte Flair
During an interview with WrestleRant Radio, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on a possible match against Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania…. “It’s going to happen, I mean, it just makes so much sense. Rhea and I have been going at it for years in NXT where [we were] fighting to take Shayna Baszler, Shayna Baszler era of NXT, we were fighting to take her down. Rhea got her, I didn’t. I went after Rhea again, I failed. We crossed paths at the Royal Rumble [2021] where I won and went on to Wrestlemania. I won my first title at Wrestlemania, she won her first title that same Wrestlemania. So, like, we’re on equal sides doing amazing things and we’re eventually going to cross paths.”
nodq.com
AEW star addresses reports of backstage drama and says “there are a lot of fabrications”
During an appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Anthony Bowns of The Acclaimed addressed reports of there being backstage drama in AEW…. “That’s the problem with the media sometimes, people like to throw these headlines out there and they read one and they’ll read it from another site and they’ll read it from a third site and all of a sudden they’ve built this perception of ‘Oh my God, its chaos.’ It’s nothing like you’re reading. I really enjoy our locker room. I will read the dirt sheets from time to time just to see how accurate they are and surprisingly they are not accurate. Please take what you read on the internet with a grain of salt because there are a lot of fabrications, a lot of people need clicks for their website, so they are going to put the most dramatic headline that there is out there. Just know that all is well, the company is doing well, it’s a fun place to be. I really enjoy coming to work every single week, it’s exciting. There hasn’t been a moment where I’m like ‘Oh, this is dreadful, oh my God, there is so much drama.’ Not like that at all.” (quote courtesy of ProWrestling.net)
nodq.com
Results of Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi from WWE Survivor Series 2022
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi for the WWE Smackdown women’s title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Raquel was not at ringside with Shotzi due to the attack by Ronda on Smackdown. Michael Cole said that Raquel will be out of action around four to six weeks.
nodq.com
Triple H addresses internet reports of WWE possibly dropping gimmick PLEs
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed the future of War Games and other gimmick matches/events…. “It worked out incredibly well tonight, it was very exciting, we’ll see how that goes. In the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things go and end up, I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive. We’ll see where the future takes us.”
nodq.com
Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team Bianca for Survivor Series 2022
Jrbobcat I wish more people would start calling the trolls out and get this site back to being a cool place for all of us to talk bout the thing we love and have discusses and civil disagreements bout what we... Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team...
nodq.com
Alexa Bliss addresses her lack of championship reigns in WWE as of late
Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a brief reign as WWE women’s tag team champions in 2022. Prior to that, Alexa’s last title reign was with Nikki Cross in the spring of 2020. Alexa’s last singles title reign was when she held the RAW women’s title in 2018.
nodq.com
There was at least one celebrity that WWE talent were said to have “hated working with”
In 2011, actor Jonah Hill was set to be one of the celebrity guest hosts on WWE RAW but his appearance ended up being canceled. During his podcast, Mick Foley explained what happened…. “He’s not a wrestling fan. There was a reason why Jonah Hill was advertised as the guest...
Comments / 0