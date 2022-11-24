Football intelligence. Check. Physicality. Check. Ball skills. Check. Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jeremy Lucien ticks several of the boxes of defensive back evaluation, and yet, he’s far from your average college football cornerback. Lucien’s football and personal journey has been shaped by adversity, has seen him across continents, and could result in him being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft in less than six months’ time.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO