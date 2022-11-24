Read full article on original website
Leopards Take On Utah Tech On Non-Conference Match-Up
St. George, UT - The University of La Verne women's basketball team traveled to St. George, Utah to take on Utah Tech in a non-conference match-up. La Verne came into today's game 3-0, having won two of their first three games of the season on the road. The Leopards started today's game with aggression on the offensive end and tenacity on the defensive side of the court. Making timely shots and getting key stops, the Leopard entered the second quarter trailing Utah Tech by a score of 24-23. Guard Casey Kuramoto knocked down a couple of long threes to keep the game close in the first half of play. La Verne trailed 53-37 at the half.
Estacada beats Tillamook for 4A Oregon football crown
The Estacada Rangers defeated the Tillamook Cheesemakers 32-8 on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium to win the Class 4A Oregon high school football state championship. Check back later for more from this game. Photo by Fletcher Wold
Jordan Fisher gains 417 rushing yards, scores 5 touchdowns as Westview cruises past North Salem in inaugural Columbia Cup
In a historic day for Oregon football, one of the state’s scariest running backs capped off his high school career with a day to remember as Westview cruised past North Salem 51-22 in the inaugural Columbia Cup finals on Friday at Hillsboro Stadium. Wildcat senior running back Jordan Fisher...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from the 38-34 loss at Oregon State
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 38-34 loss at the hands of Oregon State. The Ducks led the game 31-10 in the third quarter and 34-17 in the fourth quarter and yet still found a way to lose this game. He talks about how it happened and how the Ducks can try and respond.
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Estacada sets state record for clock control in Class 4A championship game win over Tillamook for first title in school history
When the Estacada Rangers came up short in the 1953 Class A-2 championship football game, they probably figured it wouldn’t take too long to get another shot. But that second chance at a first title didn’t come for 69 years, and the 2022 Rangers made sure the long wait was worth it.
Bill Oram: Give Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith his flowers, even if they aren’t roses
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
The richest person in Oregon
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Portland weather Sunday sees rain, with chance for snow later in the week
Pockets of sunshine may interrupt the rain and showers Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees. The weather Monday will be more of the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
First Alert Day Sunday for Cascades
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was cloudy but dry Saturday in the metro area, with high temperatures topping out a bit higher than yesterday- in the mid 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain mostly cloudy and dry this evening, but some light showers are already reaching the coast, meaning we’ll have a late shower chance in the interior valleys tonight.
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
