Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Asos share price is down by 90% from ATH: Is it safe to buy?
Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.
invezz.com
Diageo share price forms a wide symmetrical triangle
Diageo (LON: DGE) share price has risen in the past six straight days as demand for the stock rose. It was trading at 3,800p on Friday, which was the highest level since October 6 of this year. It has rebounded by over 15% from its lowest level this year. Diageo...
invezz.com
Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock
Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
invezz.com
Top 3 monthly dividend stocks to boost your income stream
These three REITs pay a monthly dividend while the stock price has risen since the shares were listed. Not all publicly listed companies pay a dividend. Some choose not to, for various reasons, such as investing the money to expand the business faster, thus rewarding shareholders differently. Those that do...
invezz.com
Frasers Group Defying Odds as Efforts to Scale Start to Pay
Strategy to take stores upmarket enabled Frasers to boost scale. Although UK retail stocks have witnessed a considerable decline, Frasers Group Plc has defied the slump, which is a sign that Mike Ashley’s efforts to make the company the “Selfridges of Sport” are paying off. The stock is on track to be the only FTSE 350 Retail Index stock that has gained this year with a year-to-date increase of 15% relative to the benchmark, which has shed a third of its value.
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq ahead of U.S. job report
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow added 2.2%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.2%. The U.S. will release monthly employment figures for November this Friday. The job report is expected to show that the country has lost 30,000 job positions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and...
invezz.com
Coupa Software extends gains on reports of a potential buyout
Vista Equity Partners is reportedly interested in buying Coupa Software. Coupa Software is scheduled to report its Q3 results in December. The cloud company shot up about 35% following the Bloomberg report. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) looks poised to extend gains this morning, which recently materialised following a report...
invezz.com
How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token
VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
invezz.com
Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023
Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
invezz.com
3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022
Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
invezz.com
Swiss Startup dua launches token sale on AllianceBlock’s Fundrs
DUA is the first project on AllianceBlock’s peer-to-peer funding platform, Fundrs. The DUA token will power an internal economy for an ecosystem offering DeFi opportunities to communities. The token sale started on 23rd November and will close on 14 December. Swiss startup dua AG and its Dutch-based partner the...
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
Shares have skidded in Asia, with Hong Kong dipping as much as 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns
invezz.com
Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock
Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
invezz.com
Is Solana truly bullish after praise from analysts and investors?
In the last 7-days, Solana saw a price difference of 31% from its low to the high point. The trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency also decreased by 43% in the last 24 hours. Analysts predict that SOL has a bullish outlook and that it can grow in value. Solana...
invezz.com
Wahed Projects announces Strategic Partnership with EnterMed
Cranfield, England, 27th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED is delighted to announce the signing of an official partnership with technology provider EnterMed. With over 20 years of experience in Dubai and Italy, EnterMed’s team of experts specializes in value-added integrated services and real-time applications. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
invezz.com
Don’t fight US stocks during the Thanksgiving week
A pennant formation broke higher during the Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a short one for US equity markets. Thursday, the market is closed, and Friday, it opens for only half a regular day. In other words, with most investors on holiday and banks closed, liquidity is simply not...
invezz.com
What to expect from the retailers this holiday quarter?
Former Macy's CEO says retailers will have record sales this holiday season. He explained his bullish thesis this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". U.S. Retail sales were up a better-than-expected 1.30% in October. Retail space will remain incredibly strong this holiday quarter despite fears of a looming recession, says Terry...
invezz.com
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Acquires 25% of SSE’s Electricity Transmission Business
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board to acquire 25% of SSE’s stake in electricity transmission grid business. A £750 revolving credit facility in place to cover funding and working capital need. SSE PLC has sold a 25% stake in its energy transmission grid unit for $1.8 billion (£1.5...
invezz.com
Metacade (MCADE) Presale is Gaining Ground and Could Overtake Metaverse Projects Like Axie Infinity
Decentralised platforms look to overtake the metaverse, but diversity remains key to winning. Popular metaverse game Axie Infinity showing signs of defeat as users pack their bags. Metacade forges ahead with multi-title, community-led virtual arcade concept. Following on from it’s presale launch, the cutting edge, Play to Earn metaverse arcade...
Comments / 0