Nasdaq Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises Sharply
The Nasdaq recorded losses on Friday in a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors kept an eye on holiday sales and rising covid-19 cases in China. Apple Inc. AAPL shares dropped 2% on Friday following unrest at a Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, which could impact iPhone production. Traders now see a...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq ahead of U.S. job report
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow added 2.2%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.2%. The U.S. will release monthly employment figures for November this Friday. The job report is expected to show that the country has lost 30,000 job positions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and...
Coupa Software extends gains on reports of a potential buyout
Vista Equity Partners is reportedly interested in buying Coupa Software. Coupa Software is scheduled to report its Q3 results in December. The cloud company shot up about 35% following the Bloomberg report. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) looks poised to extend gains this morning, which recently materialised following a report...
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
Should you buy the euro amid ECB’s Schnabel keeping a hawkish rhetoric?
Isabel Schnabel keeps a hawkish speech in London, boosting the euro sentiment. The FX market was pretty quiet this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, many investors have already ended the trading year; if not, they are preparing to do so soon. Yet, some events ahead of us are...
Diageo share price forms a wide symmetrical triangle
Diageo (LON: DGE) share price has risen in the past six straight days as demand for the stock rose. It was trading at 3,800p on Friday, which was the highest level since October 6 of this year. It has rebounded by over 15% from its lowest level this year. Diageo...
Asos share price is down by 90% from ATH: Is it safe to buy?
Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.
Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock
Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
Top 3 monthly dividend stocks to boost your income stream
These three REITs pay a monthly dividend while the stock price has risen since the shares were listed. Not all publicly listed companies pay a dividend. Some choose not to, for various reasons, such as investing the money to expand the business faster, thus rewarding shareholders differently. Those that do...
Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock
Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
Don’t fight US stocks during the Thanksgiving week
A pennant formation broke higher during the Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a short one for US equity markets. Thursday, the market is closed, and Friday, it opens for only half a regular day. In other words, with most investors on holiday and banks closed, liquidity is simply not...
Swiss Startup dua launches token sale on AllianceBlock’s Fundrs
DUA is the first project on AllianceBlock’s peer-to-peer funding platform, Fundrs. The DUA token will power an internal economy for an ecosystem offering DeFi opportunities to communities. The token sale started on 23rd November and will close on 14 December. Swiss startup dua AG and its Dutch-based partner the...
Equities and crude drop as China hit by protests
Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down more than two percent.
