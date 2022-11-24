Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
2 dead after human smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Two people died Saturday morning in what authorities suspect was a smuggling event involving a panga off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
NBC San Diego
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
americanmilitarynews.com
At last, a statue of Camp Pendleton’s namesake
Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, a military leader and visionary of the 20th century who spearheaded the effort to establish permanent Marine Corps bases in Southern California, has his name on the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, but where is his statue on Camp Pendleton?. Up...
Weather changes: Look for clouds, drizzle and rain in Southern California this week
Expect a change in the weather this week as clouds and drizzle make a possible return to the Southland Monday with a good chance of showers arriving Thursday or Friday. A weak weather system moves in Monday to bring cooler temperatures and early morning clouds. Forecasters are calling for a small chance of light rain […]
2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews
Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.
