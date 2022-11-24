ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story

No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
At last, a statue of Camp Pendleton’s namesake

Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, a military leader and visionary of the 20th century who spearheaded the effort to establish permanent Marine Corps bases in Southern California, has his name on the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, but where is his statue on Camp Pendleton?. Up...
SAN DIEGO, CA

