Housing In Brief: Kingston, New York Has Passed A Historic Rent Reduction
Kingston, New York’s newly-formed Rent Guidelines Board approved a 15% rent reduction for the city’s roughly 1,200 rent-regulated apartments, with six of the board’s nine members voting in favor. It’s the first time New York’s Emergency Tenant Protection Act, which allows cities to opt-in to rent regulation if they have a vacancy rate below 5%, will lead to a rent reduction.
In These Cities, Car-Free Streets Are Here To Stay
In San Francisco, JFK Promenade is now awash with bikers, pedestrians and cultural activities. (Photo by btwashburn /. What happens when you close down a city street to cars? More people do non-driving things, like walking, biking, strolling, skating and frolicking in the space normally reserved for motor vehicles. Car-free advocates would say that as greenhouse gas emissions and traffic violence go down, happiness and connection go up — it’s hard to connect with your neighbors while ensconced in two tons of steel.
