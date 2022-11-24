ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

e-cryptonews.com

How to Get a License for a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Getting a license is an essential condition to start a business as a cryptocurrency exchange. Still, the term “cryptocurrency license” is a bit general because not all countries have introduced a separate type of license for cryptocurrency-related business activities. In most jurisdictions, it is better to speak about...
Android Authority

How to get started with Cash App

Here's how to send and receive money, buy Bitcoin, and invest in stocks with Cash App. Here’s how to use Cash App to send and receive money with your friends and other people. We’ll cover the entire process, from signing up, sending and receiving money, and investing in stocks and Bitcoin.
financefeeds.com

What Are The Key Criteria For Choosing The Best Platform To Trade Crypto

If you are new to cryptocurrencies, chances are that you are probably caught off guard by the immensity of information and new concepts that you are being bombarded with. If you’ve already been part of the crypto trading world for a while now, you are probably wondering if there’s anything you could be doing better or smarter to fully thrive in your investments.
makeuseof.com

Best CeFi Platforms: Nexo vs. YouHodler

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. As the world increasingly moves towards digital assets and away from traditional fiat currency, a new breed of financial platforms has emerged to meet the demand for crypto-friendly services. These so-called CeFi (centralized finance) platforms offer a wide range of features and services, from lending and borrowing to staking and earning interest on your digital assets.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Binance Explains How They Aim to Maintain Transparency on Wallets

Binance‘s management has answered a few follow-up questions from the community about “how funds and wallets are managed at Binance.”. Binance explains that it “holds all of its clients’ crypto-assets in segregated accounts which are identified separately from any accounts used to hold crypto-assets belonging to Binance.”
u.today

Whole DeFi Industry Dominated by Just Two Applications

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Woonsocket Call

Interview with the Co-Founder and CTO of FXALCHEMIST

In recent years, we’ve become more aware about the role of algorithms in our lives. Algorithms play a crucial role in deciding whether people get a job or a loan, which news they see, even how long and how often traffic lights turn red. One area where the impact...
heshmore.com

SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch

SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
CoinTelegraph

How blockchain technology is used in supply chain management?

What is supply chain management and how does it work?. Supply chain management actively streamlines a company’s supply-side operations from planning to after-sales services to enhance customer satisfaction. Supply chain management (SCM) refers to controlling the entire production flow, from acquiring raw materials to delivering the final product/service at...
assetservicingtimes.com

Fenergo supports Generali Real Estate to digitalise client onboarding

Fenergo supports Generali Real Estate to digitalise client onboarding. Generali Real Estate (Generali) has selected Fenergo’s SaaS-based client lifecycle management (CLM) solution to address new European regulations and enhance client onboarding experiences. Generali Real Estate will leverage Fenergo’s SaaS CLM solution, across eight European countries to digitally onboard new...
crowdfundinsider.com

MoneyCorp Implements API, Distribution Agreement with BankClarity

Moneycorp, the global foreign exchange and payments provider with more than £38 billion of trades across 120 different currencies, has implemented an API and distribution agreement with BankClarity, which claims to be the leading banking tech provider to non-bank financial institutions. The partnership means that BankClarity’s customers may now...
financefeeds.com

The Future Of The Metaverse Is Multichain, But Its Users Must Be Unchained

The metaverse is evolving fast, emerging as a place that can be virtually visited by anyone to socialize, work, play games, build and more. It’s closely entwined with the world of blockchain and crypto, which enables it to be decentralized and permissionless, meaning that users have self-ownership of both their assets and the future direction of metaverse platforms.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launches New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency and On-Chain Accounting

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry, particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post, Coinbase says it’s exploring new ways to prove reserves using more crypto-native methods, plus announcing a $500,000 developer grant program to encourage others to do so as well.
crypto-academy.org

Metamask to Gather the IP Addresses of Users

On Wednesday, ConsenSys released an updated privacy policy contract that said that starting with on-chain transactions, MetaMask would start logging IP addresses and addresses of Ethereum wallets of users. Nevertheless, the developer of the wallet, ConsenSys, notes that using Infura, the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) application provided by MetaMask,...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Train Your Mind to be More Productive

The secret of productivity lies entirely in the overall quality of your life, in your ability to organize your days a few hours in advance, fitting your various commitments into a well-defined schedule, and trying to follow as closely as possible the plan you have scrupulously prepared, without any deviations.
fintechmagazine.com

The future of banking is the digital passport

Nish Kotecha, Co-Founder of SaaS company Finboot, explains that digital passports are so versatile that they could be the future of banking. It is ironic that Wise, one of UK’s fastest growing fintechs, was recently fined by Abu Dhabi over anti-money laundering failures. US$360,000 is a drop in the ocean for a company whose mission is to create a world for “money without borders – instant, convenient, transparent and eventually free… wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.”

