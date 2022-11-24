Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin

Read full article on original website
Looking to learn the guitar this Black Friday? These are today's top offers on guitar lessons
With money off Fender Play, Guitar Tricks, ArtistWorks and TrueFire now is the best time to learn the guitar. If you are thinking about learning the guitar, then there has never been a better time. Black Friday brings with it crazy savings on everything from electric guitars to amplifiers, acoustics, stompboxes and accessories. But that's not all, you can also save big on a host of online learning platforms, meaning you can learn to play that new axe you just picked up!
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
You can still save $450 on these stunning limited-edition D'Angelico semi-hollow guitars in this crazy post-Black Friday deal
Black Friday's officially in the rear-view mirror, but the road ahead is still paved with some seriously tantalizing bargains. Without a doubt, one of the Black Friday guitar deals we found yesterday was on this D'Angelico Excel DC XT, which had a massive $450 – or 25% – knocked off its asking price (opens in new tab). And we're tremendously pleased to tell you that this deal is still live.
Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series
As well as guitars, you can also save big on Ukuleles, pedals, beginner packs and Fender-branded clothing. Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.
A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb
A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Jimmy Page on Presence: "You don’t make music like that falling about in the street drunk"
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page reflects on the making of the band's 1976 album Presence, recorded in difficult circumstances in just three weeks
1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block
The guitar – which began life as a Goldtop, but was later given a sunburst finish at Betts' request – is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. A 1958 sunburst Gibson Les Paul owned and played on stage by Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has hit the auction block.
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Need new guitar strings? These are the best Cyber Weekend deals right now
From Ernie Ball to D'Addario, PRS, Martin and Fender, we've rounded up everything you need to string up your acoustic or electric guitar on the cheap. While guitar strings are from from the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.
Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals
These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear
These enormous Black Friday savings are still available on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more – but not for long. Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!
Looking for your first electric guitar? You won't go wrong with these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and the Cyber Monday guitar deals are already coming fast and furious. Many of the best deals we're seeing are on electric guitars, particularly beginner electric guitars. (opens in new tab) Squier Bullet Stratocaster HT: $199, now $149 (opens in new tab) Just...
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues
Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Get AmpliTube 5 Max for a ridiculous $99 – that's $500 off! – in this Black Friday-winning deal
Snag every amp and effect you could ever need in the ultimate Black Friday guitar plugin deal. Over the years, we've seen some impressive Black Friday guitar deals, and IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 Max routinely crops up with decent discounts – but never has the all-powerful plugin's price tag been slashed so comprehensively.
Beginner in the market for your first acoustic guitar? We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for you
It's Cyber Weekend 2022, and we're hard at work bringing you the very best Black Friday guitar deals. And if you're in the market for your first acoustic guitar, now's the time to make that purchase. We've rounded up the best deals on beginner-friendly strummers from some of the major...
