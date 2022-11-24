ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already

Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade

Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
BOSTON, MA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Demolition Complete Inside Toronto’s Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays have completed the first stage of its $300 million renovation of Rogers Centre with demolition finished as crews begin to build new infrastructure within the stadium as part of a two-year project. This offseason’s renovation will focus on the upper level and outfield seating. All 17,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy