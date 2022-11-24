ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Interesting Engineering

We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why

Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow

A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
VIRGINIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria

Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...

