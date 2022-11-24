Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Portugal look to further gain momentum against Uruguay when they resume their World Cup campaign. The Selecao eased past Ghana, although they suffered a few scares along the way, while La Celeste played out a frustrating draw with South Korea.Meanwhile Fernando Santos’ side have grown closer in recent days following the injury setback to PSG star Danilo Pereira. “We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we...
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Weather tracker: temperatures plunge as low as -45C in parts of Russia
Siberian cold front forecast to push into China, Mongolia and then UK by Wednesday
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests
Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes.The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Xi, the most widespread display of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. There was no official word on how many people were detained after police used pepper spray against protesters in Shanghai and struggled to suppress demonstrations in other cities including Beijing, the capital.The city government of Beijing announced it would no longer...
Comments / 0