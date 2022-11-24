Read full article on original website
Ole Miss was in good position against Oklahoma, but failed to finish
The Rebels played their best competition to date on Sunday and were in a great position to win and go to 7-0 for the first time since 2007-2008, but after a brutal finish, that didn't come to fruition. Ole Miss was held scoreless for the final 4:26 minutes of the...
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
What Lane Kiffin told Ole Miss about his interest in Auburn, per report
Lane Kiffin has made his position on the Auburn head coaching position clear, telling Ole Miss he's not interested and intends to stay with the Rebels instead, according to ESPN reporter Chris Low. Kiffin has "reiterated" his intention to stay with the Rebels program for the foreseeable future. ...
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Report: Auburn Targeting Former Ole Miss Coach Following Lane Kiffin's Comment
Another Ole Miss coach is in play for the Tigers.
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Media Member Who Reported He Was Leaving Ole Miss
Earlier this week, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI reported that Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss to become Auburn's next head coach. After Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State on Thursday night, Kiffin addressed that report from Sokoloff. Kiffin pointed out that Sokoloff's report caused a distraction in the locker room....
Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl
Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
