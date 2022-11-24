ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
OXFORD, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants

It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl

Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy