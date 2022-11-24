ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top247 offensive tackle Caleb Lomu talks Utah commitment

Utah clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Conference championship game Saturday night and, less than 24 hours later, notched another massive recruiting victory that resonated across the West region. Top247 offensive tackle Caleb Lomu from Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday, giving the reigning Pac-12...
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13

The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
