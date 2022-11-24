Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top247 offensive tackle Caleb Lomu talks Utah commitment
Utah clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Conference championship game Saturday night and, less than 24 hours later, notched another massive recruiting victory that resonated across the West region. Top247 offensive tackle Caleb Lomu from Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday, giving the reigning Pac-12...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
Utah football gets commitment from one of the top offensive tackles in the country
Caleb Lomu, an offensive tackle from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Utah football program on Sunday via Twitter.
Ole Miss was in good position against Oklahoma, but failed to finish
The Rebels played their best competition to date on Sunday and were in a great position to win and go to 7-0 for the first time since 2007-2008, but after a brutal finish, that didn't come to fruition. Ole Miss was held scoreless for the final 4:26 minutes of the...
247Sports
The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13
The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
247Sports
Could BYU benefit from David Shaw's Stanford departure?
BYU took down Stanford in the 2022 regular season finale last night. The Cougars moved to 7-5 on the season, rebounding after a winless October. BYU's season hasn't been.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0