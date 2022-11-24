“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms! The cold of the winter hit us like a brick wall this week. I am not winter ready, that is for sure. The livestock are a little more prepared than I am. They are all fuzzed up, looking like they packed on too many pounds. I always find myself lengthening all the straps on my saddles and bridles this time of year. I have to make room for those extra inches of fluff.

1 DAY AGO