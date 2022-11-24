Read full article on original website
Lona Long Velasco of Robyn's Nest Toy Drive Interview
Steve “Sparky” Fifer and Lona Long Velasco discuss the impact that the FAN’s 16th annual Toy Drive has on foster kids and foster families associated with Robyn’s Nest.
Memory Lane creates first-Christmas echoes
MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Memory Lane Farm takes visitors to the year 1 – or close to it. Visitors will walk through the streets of Bethlehem – complete with a live nativity and 1st-century craftsmen, bakers and farm animals. The event will fill an historic Wisconsin barn. Sophia the donkey will join Mary and Joseph to gaze upon the Christ Child along with sheep, goats, shepherds and angels.
Raising cattle comes with joy, loss and sometimes an angry momma
“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms! The cold of the winter hit us like a brick wall this week. I am not winter ready, that is for sure. The livestock are a little more prepared than I am. They are all fuzzed up, looking like they packed on too many pounds. I always find myself lengthening all the straps on my saddles and bridles this time of year. I have to make room for those extra inches of fluff.
