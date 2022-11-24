There are two things that Denise Lewis does better than nearly everyone else in the UK: athletics... and not looking at her phone all the time. The Olympian, who won a gold for the Heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney games, is the host of a new Google-backed podcast, Runtethered, which explores the benefits and joy that come from focusing on a sport, task or challenge - rather than your phone.

