Denise Lewis hopes her new podcast will break your phone addiction

There are two things that Denise Lewis does better than nearly everyone else in the UK: athletics... and not looking at her phone all the time. The Olympian, who won a gold for the Heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney games, is the host of a new Google-backed podcast, Runtethered, which explores the benefits and joy that come from focusing on a sport, task or challenge - rather than your phone.
Try This Dark Chocolate And Date Fudge Recipe For A Healthy Yet Decadent Dessert

Step 1Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides; spray paper. Step 2Soak dates in boiling water for 10 min.; reserve ½ cup liquid, drain, and transfer to a food processor along with vanilla extract and kosher salt. Add ¼ cup reserved liquid and puree, scraping down the sides and adding additional reserved liquid as necessary to blend, until smooth. Add chocolate and puree until smooth.

