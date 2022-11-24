Read full article on original website
Related
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol review – Netflix’s junky musical is a lump of coal
The voices of Olivia Colman, Luke Evans and Jessie Buckley can’t enliven an ugly, joyless retread of the Dickens classic
Women's Health
10 Oscars Presenters Who Dressed Like They Were Nominees
Ten years after winning her Oscar for Chicago, Catherine Zeta-Jones turned up on the red carpet looking ready for another one. Helloooooo, sequins.
Women's Health
Denise Lewis hopes her new podcast will break your phone addiction
There are two things that Denise Lewis does better than nearly everyone else in the UK: athletics... and not looking at her phone all the time. The Olympian, who won a gold for the Heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney games, is the host of a new Google-backed podcast, Runtethered, which explores the benefits and joy that come from focusing on a sport, task or challenge - rather than your phone.
Women's Health
Try This Dark Chocolate And Date Fudge Recipe For A Healthy Yet Decadent Dessert
Step 1Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides; spray paper. Step 2Soak dates in boiling water for 10 min.; reserve ½ cup liquid, drain, and transfer to a food processor along with vanilla extract and kosher salt. Add ¼ cup reserved liquid and puree, scraping down the sides and adding additional reserved liquid as necessary to blend, until smooth. Add chocolate and puree until smooth.
Comments / 0