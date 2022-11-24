ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves

By Iris Goldsztajn
 3 days ago

It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership.

After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other , lifting each other up , and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.

Reynolds just posted a video of him and his Spirited costar/bestie Will Ferrell rehearsing a dance number on Instagram .

He captioned it, "You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here’s Will and I proving that point! We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus"

Lively was far more impressed with her husband than he was with himself, because she commented, "Can you get pregnant while pregnant??"

LOL, amazing.

You Can Get Revlon's TikTok-Famous Styler for Less Than $30 for Black Friday

Anyway, ICYMI, the Gossip Girl actress is currently pregnant with her fourth child , after previously welcoming daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

As for Reynolds and Ferrell's dance moves, Lively isn't the only one who liked what she saw.

Ava DuVernay commented, "Why’d I smile through that whole clip?"

Instagram itself wrote, "we can't wait to be handed all our holiday spirit by this movie"

And Kerry Washington pitched a production idea: "I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals @thespiritedmovie @vancityreynolds," she wrote. Something tells me she's not alone there.

As for Katie Couric, she added, "Will’s got moves!"

This was an opinion shared by many a fan, when the account @commentsbycelebs reposted the video juxtaposed with Lively's comment.

"Ok WILL we see you," wrote one person.

"Protect Will Ferrell at all costs," wrote another.

"The only time I have ever preferred to look at Will over Ryan," concluded someone else.

