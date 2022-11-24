ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Opened Up About Her Hair Thinning

By Iris Goldsztajn
 3 days ago

Jennifer Grey, star of Dirty Dancing , got super candid about her experience of hair thinning .

Speaking to E! News , Grey, 62, revealed that the process took her by surprise, and was a difficult one to adapt to, but that she's learned how to care for her hair as it is, and to love it too.

"I always had the greatest hair," the actress explained. "During the pandemic, I started feeling my hair was losing a little bit of its zip—it had no skip to its step. It started feeling like a shell of its former self and I was like, 'What is going on?'"

She added, "The quality of my hair had declined . It was a little more dry, breakable and fine."

She eventually met the founder of hair loss company Harklinikken , Lars Skjoth, and partnered with the brand.

She worked with Skjoth on a hair care regimen that would give her locks back the missing spring in their step, as she put it.

"I did everything, exactly as prescribed. I wash my hair every day," she said. "I thought, 'Why do I have to wash my hair every day?' But your scalp is a continuation of your face. Your scalp needs to be clean and the follicles need to be clean."

Grey also revealed that she never expected for her hair quality to decline. "I assumed [her hair as it was] was a given," she said. "And I actually took it for granted because I thought, 'At least I got this hair for the rest of my life.' I assumed it wouldn't change."

Still, the star is philosophical about it. "There are things in life we lose as we get older, but we gain so much," she said. "I am 100 percent happier than I was when I was younger. There is so much to gain as you age."

She concluded, "If you can adapt and be strategic about improving the little things, it goes a long way."

Very well said.

