Harrison News-Herald
Jefferson County honors Veteran of the year
SMITHFIELD—Last August, the Jefferson County Veterans Association nominated Sheriff Fred Abdalla to be the county Veteran of the Year, a great honor they bestow each year to a member of the group. But it was learned that deceased members could not be presented with such an award. So, following down the line was his son, Fred Jr., who was taking over the mighty sheriff’s position. President John Kafanna and Barry Bardone, along with members of the county association, did not take long to realize that here was a man who would follow in his father’s footsteps and would do so with honor.
Harrison News-Herald
Rockie Patterson
A memorial service will be held for Rockie Patterson at the New Rumley Global Methodist Church, 41395 Scio-New Rumley Road, Scio, OH 43988, on Saturday, December 3, at noon. Rockie passed away on November 12, 2020, at his home in Rockville, MD, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1960, to Rev. Roxie Patterson Thompson and Leonard Arch Patterson. He graduated from Jewett Scio High School and Akron University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Rockie retired from the Federal Communications Commission, International Satellite Division in 2016 after 32 years of service, where he was an International Negotiator specializing in Broadcast Satellites.
Harrison News-Herald
Steubenville, Fort Frye, South and WCC remain
CADIZ—High school football on both sides of the river is nearing the season’s end, as both Ohio and West Virginia will enter semi-final action of their respective statewide tournaments this weekend. After four weeks in Ohio and two weeks in West Virginia, the O.V.A.C. has four flag bearers...
