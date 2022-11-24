ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adena, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Harrison News-Herald

Jefferson County honors Veteran of the year

SMITHFIELD—Last August, the Jefferson County Veterans Association nominated Sheriff Fred Abdalla to be the county Veteran of the Year, a great honor they bestow each year to a member of the group. But it was learned that deceased members could not be presented with such an award. So, following down the line was his son, Fred Jr., who was taking over the mighty sheriff’s position. President John Kafanna and Barry Bardone, along with members of the county association, did not take long to realize that here was a man who would follow in his father’s footsteps and would do so with honor.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Rockie Patterson

A memorial service will be held for Rockie Patterson at the New Rumley Global Methodist Church, 41395 Scio-New Rumley Road, Scio, OH 43988, on Saturday, December 3, at noon. Rockie passed away on November 12, 2020, at his home in Rockville, MD, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1960, to Rev. Roxie Patterson Thompson and Leonard Arch Patterson. He graduated from Jewett Scio High School and Akron University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Rockie retired from the Federal Communications Commission, International Satellite Division in 2016 after 32 years of service, where he was an International Negotiator specializing in Broadcast Satellites.
SCIO, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Steubenville, Fort Frye, South and WCC remain

CADIZ—High school football on both sides of the river is nearing the season’s end, as both Ohio and West Virginia will enter semi-final action of their respective statewide tournaments this weekend. After four weeks in Ohio and two weeks in West Virginia, the O.V.A.C. has four flag bearers...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville

Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room?  For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
WEIRTON, WV
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Auditor to Resign Amid Frustrations

Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville Auditor Becky Carpenter is stepping away from her job at the end of the year due to frustrations and what she called unfair statements from a city councilman. Carpenter, who was hired in early January to take over as auditor, says that she has...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

49.6 Acres in 3 parcels, home, outbuildings, and misc.

Horse Training Track and Horse Barn * Good Tillable Acreage Good Building Sites * Holmes County * Paint Township. Located just south of Winesburg and east of Trail this 49+ acre farm provides outstanding building sites, barns set up for horses and a well-established horse training track. The older home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath along with a kitchen, dining room and living room. Utilities include propane gas forced air heat and water well and septic. Other improvements include a 40’x72’ bank barn w/shed and a 30’x60’ pole-built horse barn. The remaining land is mostly open/tillable bottom ground with approx. 5-6 acres being wooded. Has 337’ total frontage on TR 414. Don’t miss this offering in a great location!
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy