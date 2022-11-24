Read full article on original website
Jefferson County honors Veteran of the year
SMITHFIELD—Last August, the Jefferson County Veterans Association nominated Sheriff Fred Abdalla to be the county Veteran of the Year, a great honor they bestow each year to a member of the group. But it was learned that deceased members could not be presented with such an award. So, following down the line was his son, Fred Jr., who was taking over the mighty sheriff’s position. President John Kafanna and Barry Bardone, along with members of the county association, did not take long to realize that here was a man who would follow in his father’s footsteps and would do so with honor.
Rockie Patterson
A memorial service will be held for Rockie Patterson at the New Rumley Global Methodist Church, 41395 Scio-New Rumley Road, Scio, OH 43988, on Saturday, December 3, at noon. Rockie passed away on November 12, 2020, at his home in Rockville, MD, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1960, to Rev. Roxie Patterson Thompson and Leonard Arch Patterson. He graduated from Jewett Scio High School and Akron University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Rockie retired from the Federal Communications Commission, International Satellite Division in 2016 after 32 years of service, where he was an International Negotiator specializing in Broadcast Satellites.
Steubenville, Fort Frye, South and WCC remain
CADIZ—High school football on both sides of the river is nearing the season’s end, as both Ohio and West Virginia will enter semi-final action of their respective statewide tournaments this weekend. After four weeks in Ohio and two weeks in West Virginia, the O.V.A.C. has four flag bearers...
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Deputies investigating body found in Columbiana Co.
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found Monday morning near State Route 11.
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville
Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room? For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Local farmer pleased with above-average yield this year
This week, farmer Ward Campbell harvested his corn field on his Jackson Township farm.
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
Uhrichsville Auditor to Resign Amid Frustrations
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville Auditor Becky Carpenter is stepping away from her job at the end of the year due to frustrations and what she called unfair statements from a city councilman. Carpenter, who was hired in early January to take over as auditor, says that she has...
49.6 Acres in 3 parcels, home, outbuildings, and misc.
Horse Training Track and Horse Barn * Good Tillable Acreage Good Building Sites * Holmes County * Paint Township. Located just south of Winesburg and east of Trail this 49+ acre farm provides outstanding building sites, barns set up for horses and a well-established horse training track. The older home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath along with a kitchen, dining room and living room. Utilities include propane gas forced air heat and water well and septic. Other improvements include a 40’x72’ bank barn w/shed and a 30’x60’ pole-built horse barn. The remaining land is mostly open/tillable bottom ground with approx. 5-6 acres being wooded. Has 337’ total frontage on TR 414. Don’t miss this offering in a great location!
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
