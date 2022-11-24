ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the best Black Friday deals on cheap headphones

By Yasmine Crossland
 3 days ago

The best Black Friday deals won't just save you money on pricey products, some more affordable options are discounted on the big day too. You can find bargains on everything from cheap laptops to cheap smartphones, so if you're on a tight budget, you'll still be able to make the most out of this ginormous sales event!

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones but you're not willing to splash out an eye-watering amount of money, you don't necessarily have to lose out loads on quality. Some of the best cheap headphones and the best budget wireless earbuds still manage to deliver in the most important ways but they won't leave you staring at your bank account wondering if it was worth spending all that hard-earned cash.

I've handpicked some of the most worthwhile deals on affordable headphones in the Black Friday sales across sites like Amazon, Currys and HMV - all of these cost £60 or less. But act fast, these discounts won't be available come next week.

Sony WF-C500: was £90, now £49 at Amazon
At less than £50, the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are the cheapest they have ever been right now. Considering the price, you'll be pleasantly surprised by great sound, a manual EQ and a cool design that comes in plenty of different colours. View Deal

Sony WH-CH510: was £50, now £29 at Amazon
With a 52% discount, this is a really good deal on the Sony WH-CH510 on-ear headphones. The best part about them is that you'll rarely have to charge them because they'll last 35 hours of music. View Deal

Panasonic B210-W: was £69.99, now £35.99 at Amazon
You won't find the Panasonic B210-W true wireless earbuds cheaper anywhere else. These are splash-proof in-ear buds with a total of 20 hours battery life, and four sizes of silicone eartips included for comfort. View Deal

House Of Marley Positive Vibration 2 BT: was £69.99, now £39.99 at HMV Online
Over-ear wireless headphones made from sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastic, the House Of Marley Positive Vibration 2 BT are cheap headphones for the eco-conscious. They even have an integrated microphone to take your calls through them. View Deal

Jabra Elite 3: was £79.99, now £49 at Amazon
Save 40% on the Jabra Elite 3 in the Amazon Black Friday sale - this is their best price yet. For that, you get solid customisable sound, 4 microphones built-in and a total of 28 hours of battery life. View Deal

Sennheiser CX: was £119.99, now £59.99 at Amazon
The Sennheiser CX are a popular pair of TWS earbuds, and they're half-price today. These have a decent 27-hour battery life and support a wide range of codecs including AAC, aptX and SBC. View Deal

House of Marley True Wireless Champion: was £59.99, now £47.99 at Amazon
Save £12 on the House of Marley True Wireless Champion earbuds, like their over-ears, these are made from sustainable materials like bamboo, aluminium, natural wood fibre composite and regrind silicone. View Deal

JBL Tune 230TWS: was £79.99, now £44.99 at Currys
A cheap pair of earphones with noise cancelling, the JBL Tune 230TWS have had their price cut by 44% for Black Friday. You can listen to them for 10 hours at a time, with a total of 40 hours provided by the charging case which is pretty good going. View Deal

JLab Audio Epic Air Sport: was £99.99 , now £49.99 at Currys
If you need cheap wireless earbuds for exercise then look no further than the JLab Audio Epic Air Sport. They come with ear hooks which will keep them firmly in place and you'll get up to 15 hours of battery life. View Deal

JBL Tune 760NC: was £99.99 , now £48.99 at Currys
These JBL over-ear headphones cost less than £50 right now - they work with Siri and the Google Assistant, have 35 hours of battery and you can fold them up to pack them away in your bag. View Deal

ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

