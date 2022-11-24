This Dyson killer is now cheaper than ever – just £229 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you're on the lookout for a new vacuum cleaner amongst the best Black Friday deals , good news – this may be the best one yet. The Shark IZ300UKT is a cordless vacuum that goes toe-to-toe with premium offerings like the Dyson V10 . But now, the Shark is substantially cheaper.

I've used a Shark vacuum cleaner for years now and I firmly believe that they offer the best value for money in their sector. You can expect an intelligent design that makes your life easier, great performance and a hardwearing design that can put up with the rigors of life without breaking down.

Shark IZ300UKT: was £429.99 , now £229 at Amazon

The Shark IZ300UKT has 50% more suction than its predecessor, and a host of intelligently designed features, that make your life easier. With this deal, you're saving over £200, which makes it a true no-brainer. View Deal

But hey, don't just take my word for it. The Shark IZ300UKT has over 600 ratings on Amazon, with an average of 4.5 out of 5. That many happy customers can't be wrong. The most recent reviewer commended the vacuum for its' very powerful suction, while others revelled over how easy it was to use.

Battery life should be good too. Shark claim a 60-minute run time, which should be plenty for most users. One reviewer online said it was enough to clean the entire house without stopping to recharge.

The Shark uses a silicone PowerFin brush, rather than a traditional bristled brush head. They claim this picks up more dirt than a traditional brush head, meaning you won't need to take multiple passes at an area to know its truly clean.

The Flexology – that is, a well-engineered bend in the middle of the shaft – means that you can get underneath surfaces without having to bend down. It's a neat way of doing this, and means you can spend less time faffing around and, by extension, less time cleaning overall.

With this model, you're also getting the pet tool. This motorised rotor is designed to remove hair embedded in surfaces like sofas and on stairs. It's a great addition to get – even if you don't have pets, it will be super useful for removing more stubborn dirt.