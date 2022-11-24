ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon will react adorably to your emotes in Scarlet and Violet

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player has discovered wild 'mons will respond to the player when they emote.

In the clip below, which was posted to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-dedicated subreddit yesterday on November 23, one player makes the fascinating discovery. When waving at a Cetoddle, the brand new Gen 9 Pokemon actually emotes back at the player character.

The comments under the subreddit post are filled with Scarlet and Violet players wowed by the new discovery. While some players are puzzled to find that they could even emote with their characters, others are bewildered at the Cetoddle's admittedly adorable reaction.

If you're unfamiliar with the emoting capabilities of your player character in Scarlet and Violet, simply press up on the Nintendo Switch's d-pad to emote. Here's hoping players can uncover some similarly cutesy reactions from other new Gen-9 creatures, just like this Cetoddle.

Elsewhere, yesterday tech experts deemed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to ultimately be ugly and run like crap , a harsh verdict on an ultimately broken and buggy game from Game Freak. However, all these performance issues haven't stopped Scarlet and Violet having the biggest launch of any console exclusive game ever.

The two games have sold a combined 10 million copies in their first three days on the market, an absolutely astounding debut for any game. For some context, this is double the sales figures that God of War Ragnarok produced after one whole week, and that's been deemed the biggest launch of any PlayStation-developed game ever.

Check out our full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide if you want to see what other creatures await in the new Gen 9 games.

