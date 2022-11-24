The Callisto Protocol season pass content hasn't been started yet, director promises

The Callisto Protocol director Glen Schofield has spoken on the game’s season pass, confirming that the team hasn’t even started work on anything in the upcoming content yet.

Taking to Twitter , Schofield said that while The Callisto Protocol will have a season pass, and it will include new things like ‘death animations’, this isn’t content that's being held back from the game’s release. He confirmed that ‘it’s all new stuff’ and that ‘we haven’t even started work on this content yet’.

The Callisto Protocol is out on December 2, and the announcement of the season pass has come late in the day. There had been some concern at the announcement, as the game is meant to be a complete single-player narrative experience. Season passes are more common in live-service games, causing some worry among players looking forward to the brutally violent survival horror .

However, at least from Schofield’s words, it seems that this is all content that's planned to be developed by Striking Distance Studios in 2023.

The Season Pass is set to include a new skin collection, a hardcore permadeath mode, 13 new death animations, a horde-like mode called Riot as well as the promise of future 'story DLC’. However, since Schofield claims this content hasn’t started work yet, players who do get the season pass will likely have a bit of a wait on their hands.

If you'd like to get ready for the game, a new podcast has just started that acts as a prequel to the horror . Several episodes are now out, and it should give you some early context for what is going on in the story while also providing some spooks and scares along the way.

