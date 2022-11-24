New Netflix series from Drive and Neon Demon director gets first full-length trailer and release date

The first trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn's new Netflix series, Copenhagen Cowboy, is here and the streamer has also confirmed the show's release date – all six episodes of the show will be released globally on January 5, 2023.

Copenhagen Cowboy follows Miu, played by Angela Bundalovic, in a neon-drenched, noir-tinged descent into the criminal underworld of the Danish capital. Freed from a lifetime of servitude, she sets out on a mission of vengeance and justice.

"I don't know what you are, or what you're capable of, but people around you die. Either that, or they get new life from you," one character says of Miu in the trailer. "She's not the girl she pretends to be. She doesn't bring luck. She's a real devil," warns another.

This is Refn's first Danish-language work since the Pusher trilogy, the last installment of which was released in 2005. He rose to fame with the 2011 movie Drive , starring Ryan Gosling, which won him the Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival. He followed this up with 2013's Only God Forgives , another collaboration with Gosling, and 2016's The Neon Demon , starring Elle Fanning. Refn's last project was the 2019 Prime Video series Too Old to Die Young, which was also his small-screen directing debut.

