Witcher 3 new-gen comparison shots have fans torn over how different it looks

After The Witcher 3 fans composed comparison shots between the 2015 and new-gen versions of the game, a developer says it's a "huge compliment" if people think they look similar.

Yesterday on November 23, CD Projekt finally pulled back the curtain on the new-gen features for The Witcher 3 . As evidenced by the subreddit post below, some users are claiming that comparison shots between the two versions look similar, while others are hotly disputing that claim.

The post just below is a really good example of how The Witcher 3 has been visually overhauled. There's now far more detail in the surrounding world for Geralt to explore, even if that's merely grass receiving a bit of an upgrade with new textures, or buildings and landscapes in the distance being given more detail.

However, one CD Projekt developer isn't fussed about some fans saying they can't see a difference between the two versions. Lead level designer Miles Tost says it's a "huge compliment" that some fans are saying the new version of The Witcher 3 looks like how they remember it back in 2015.

The Witcher 3's new-gen upgrade launches next month on December 14 as a free upgrade for those who own any version of the game. Among the new features are a brand new photo mode for those looking to flex their hand at screenshots, and there's also a performance mode running at 60FPS, and a 30FPS mode with the bonus of ray tracing capabilities.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt is beavering away on The Witcher 4 , the start of a brand new trilogy in the renowned series.