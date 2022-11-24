University of Idaho president speaks on safety protocols following the murder of four students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
Idaho student murders: The latest from the two-week investigation
Two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were murdered in their apartment in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
University of Idaho alum raises more than $18,000 to buy students personal alarms
MOSCOW, Idaho — One University of Idaho alum rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13. With no suspect or person of interest, many students feel unsafe in Moscow. University of Idaho alum Kerry Uhlorn hopes giving out Birdie personal safety alarms will provide some sense of comfort.
fox5ny.com
University of Idaho allows remote learning in wake of unsolved murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho students will have the option to learn remotely or on campus after the Nov. 13 murders of four students near campus, President Scott Green said in a Thursday video posted to Facebook. Green had discussed the possibility of a hybrid learning option last week,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13, investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect and bring closure to the families. Moscow Police Department (MPD), Idaho State Police (ISP), Latah County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students
Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to campus stabbing scene, collect evidence and meet with prosecutor
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
KLEWTV
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 25, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 25, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18082 Found Property. Incident Address: 900 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:15:10. found license plate. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18085 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 1300 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston police searching for suspect in attempted child abduction
LEWISTON, Idaho – Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted child abduction incident on Friday. Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says an unknown male tried to kidnap a girl outside the Community Center on Main St., but she was able to get away. She’s safe with her family at this time.
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSU grad and nurse practitioner saves the life of a fellow Coug—twice
SPOKANE, Wash. – “It’s been a rough 11 months,” Andrea Perry said Friday before offering an optimistic spin. “I would say even though this has been one of the worst years of my life, it’s also been one of the most positive years of my life.”
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
Shoshone News Press
Kolar gets prison time at Law Day
The final Law Day of the month has come and gone at the Shoshone County Courthouse, as District Judge Barbara Duggan addressed just over 20 criminal cases on Monday. Among the cases heard before the court were those of Trevor Kolar, Kurt Andrews and Stephanie Paris. Kolar, who was initially...
Comments / 0