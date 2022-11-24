ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory

Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football injury report vs. Clemson: Running backs Lloyd, Beal-Smith both available

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will have both starting running backs available in its rivalry matchup with Clemson for the first time in weeks. Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd, who has not played since South Carolina’s Week 9 loss to Missouri, traveled with the team and is expected to play for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) against No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) on Saturday (noon, ABC) in the regular-season finale at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. In eight appearances, Lloyd has 556 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football's Will Shipley passes 1,000 yard mark early vs. South Carolina

CLEMSON – Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley became Clemson’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 on Saturday against South Carolina. Shipley, a sophomore from Weddington, North Carolina, entered the game with 960 yards, but surpassed 1,00 yards quickly, darting 47 yards up the middle on his fourth carry of the game.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football vs. Clemson: WR Josh Vann questionable to return after injury

CLEMSON — South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is questionable to return in the Gamecocks' rivalry matchup against Clemson on Saturday (noon, ABC). Vann, a fifth-year senior, went down on the field after making a 34-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler under pressure. ABC's Molly McGrath reported that Vann's injury is a left knee sprain. He was helped off of the field by training staff walking gingerly following the catch. He is questionable to return. Before his exit late in the first quarter, Vann logged two receptions for a team-high 56 yards.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

The death knell for Clemson football playoff hopes came in unexpected fashion

CLEMSON – Some things we learned Saturday during Clemson's football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina’s romp against Tennessee last week was more legitimate than not. Clemson’s thin hopes of making the College Football Playoff are no longer even a pipe dream. Clemson’s DJ...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

'He gave us hope:' Clemson win proved Shane Beamer is the future of South Carolina football

CLEMSON — With his son Hunter beside him, Shane Beamer stood outside of South Carolina football's locker room at Memorial Stadium, grinning from ear to ear and took a slow, deep breath. The second-year South Carolina coach was savoring the sea of athletes, family members and fans filling the tunnel, all raucously celebrating the Gamecocks' first win over their biggest rival since 2013.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football grades vs. Clemson: Shane Beamer is back

CLEMSON — One week after one of the biggest upsets in South Carolina football history, the Gamecocks earned arguably an even bigger one, beating rival Clemson, ranked No. 8 in the country, 31-30 at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. It was the first win for the Gamecocks' (8-4) over...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Scouting report and score prediction

CLEMSON – South Carolina’s dominant victory against Tennessee on Saturday has altered the perception of the annual season-ending Palmetto Bowl, giving the Gamecocks a jolt of optimism as they seek to end a seven-game losing streak against Clemson. Clemson (10-1) will host South Carolina (7-4) on Saturday (noon,...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball routs Hampton, Aliyah Boston exits with injury

COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball routed Hampton 85-38 on Sunday in its first home game at Colonial Life Arena since the season opener on Nov. 7. The Gamecocks (6-0) dominated nearly wire-to-wire against Hampton (2-3) in their fourth win of the season by 40 points or more, following up on a 43-point victory against Cal Poly.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC

