Slave Zero X - Official Shou Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer

Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk action game set in the same world as the original Slave Zero (1999). Griffin Burns (Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko) will voice Slave Zero X's protagonist, Shou. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - A Challenge from Nemona - Victory Road

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we accept a Challenge from Nemona and complete Victory Road. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles

The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr - Official Sororitas Class Release Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr's Sororitas Class DLC is available now on PC (Steam). Watch the latest trailer to see the fifth playable Sororitas class in action, as well as what to expect with the DLC, featuring new game mechanics, new items and item types, new passive skills, new enchantments, and more.
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer

Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...

