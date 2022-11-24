Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Slave Zero X - Official Shou Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk action game set in the same world as the original Slave Zero (1999). Griffin Burns (Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko) will voice Slave Zero X's protagonist, Shou. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - A Challenge from Nemona - Victory Road
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we accept a Challenge from Nemona and complete Victory Road. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr - Official Sororitas Class Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr's Sororitas Class DLC is available now on PC (Steam). Watch the latest trailer to see the fifth playable Sororitas class in action, as well as what to expect with the DLC, featuring new game mechanics, new items and item types, new passive skills, new enchantments, and more.
IGN
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...
Comments / 0