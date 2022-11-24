Read full article on original website
BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
BBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked. The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak. Labour's...
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
Shares have skidded in Asia, with Hong Kong dipping as much as 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns
The Next Web
Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023
On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities on Friday gradually restored power, aided by the reconnection of the country's four nuclear plants, but millions of people were still in the dark after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war.
Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59
Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
BBC
Dehenna Davison to stand down as Bishop Auckland MP at election
Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, has announced she intends to stand down at the next general election. The 29-year-old was elected as the County Durham constituency's first ever Tory MP in 2019. Levelling Up minister Ms Davison is the fourth Tory MP to announce their departure this...
China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/ Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across major cities in China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
US News and World Report
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
US News and World Report
Trial Begins for 2 Swedes Charged With Spying for Russia
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
BBC
Indyref march through Glasgow after Sturgeon's 'not going away' vow
Independence supporters have marched through Glasgow after Nicola Sturgeon insisted the Supreme Court ruling on indyref2 would galvanise the movement. The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march made its way from Glasgow Green to BBC Scotland's HQ at Pacific Quay. It followed a series of rallies around the country after...
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
