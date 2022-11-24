When Walid Regragui took over as Morocco coach with the World Cup on the horizon, he knew the decision he had to make first.With one of his first acts in charge, Hakim Ziyech, banished out into the cold by former boss Vahid Halilhodzic over his willingness to play for the national side, was welcomed warmly back into the fold.An often divisive figure at Chelsea, Ziyech has routinely struggled for consistent form and playing time for long periods at Stamford Bridge, his body language not helping the observation that this is a player the club have yet to properly get...

38 MINUTES AGO