Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
Morocco reap the rewards with Hakim Ziyech back and at his best
When Walid Regragui took over as Morocco coach with the World Cup on the horizon, he knew the decision he had to make first.With one of his first acts in charge, Hakim Ziyech, banished out into the cold by former boss Vahid Halilhodzic over his willingness to play for the national side, was welcomed warmly back into the fold.An often divisive figure at Chelsea, Ziyech has routinely struggled for consistent form and playing time for long periods at Stamford Bridge, his body language not helping the observation that this is a player the club have yet to properly get...
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Uruguay play Portugal as Group H at the Qatar World Cup continues at the Lusail Stadium.La Celeste are yet to fire after a frustrating draw against South Korea, while the Selecao are in better shape following a hard-fought win over Ghana.Fernando Santos’ side suffered a setback with Danilo Pereira’s injury, but the PSG star’s adversity has brought the group closer together.“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons...
