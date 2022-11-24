Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
waynedailynews.com
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
waynedailynews.com
Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Get Hot Behind Three-Point Stripe, Zacharias Drops 37 Points
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – A late afternoon ball game opened the weekend schedule for the Wayne State College women during the Colorado Mesa Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic Women’s Basketball Tournament. From the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, CO, WSC competed against Fort Lewis on Friday. The Wildcat women...
waynedailynews.com
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
News Channel Nebraska
Elsmere rancher named Northeast's Agceptional Woman of the Year
NORFOLK, Neb. – An advocate for agriculture in Nebraska has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. Anita Keys, Elsmere, was named 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year during Northeast Community College’s Agceptional Women’s Conference recently on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The announcement was made as part of a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 14th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by the Northeast Agriculture Department and District 25 Productions, LLC.
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
waynedailynews.com
Winter Fest To Offer Fun-Filled, Educational Morning On December 3
CONCORD – With ‘Winter Fest’ approaching this weekend, the Haskell Ag Lab will be offering events for the entire family. According to a release, make plans to come to ‘Winter Fest’ at the Haskell Ag Lab on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
waynedailynews.com
Shop Small Business Saturday, WAED Notes
WAYNE – November 26 is Small Business Saturday as all are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses during this nationwide event. According to a release, Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy, nearly 100% of all employer businesses are small firms. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska—99.1% of all businesses in the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
