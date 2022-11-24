ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wayne High Bowling Working On Fundamentals To Build Foundation Towards The Future, In Search Of Third Straight State Tournament Berth For Both Girls And Boys

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season

WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
WAKEFIELD, NE
waynedailynews.com

Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback

GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
waynedailynews.com

Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Balanced Scoring Leads To WSC Men’s Victory In Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Four double figure scorers allowed the Wayne State College men’s basketball team to start off the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament with a win. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC competed against Tampa Friday evening. The Wildcats built a...
WAYNE, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Newman Grove mayor dies at 47

ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
wtmj.com

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital

NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy