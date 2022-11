Fernando Echeverri, an expert in commercial real estate at the Great Properties International Realty office in Key Biscayne, is a former banker, trained in Finance at the University of Miami, with a postgraduate degree in Management from Harvard. He has 15 years of experience in real estate in the region, and he has earned Certified Commercial Investment Member certification. This makes him a true analyst and strategist certified in this complex field of investment.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO