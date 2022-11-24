Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Lionel Messi helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive with moment of magic against Mexico
Yet another moment of Lionel Messi magic helped salvage Argentina’s World Cup hopes at Qatar 2022 as La Albiceleste secured a much-needed victory over Mexico. The 2-0 win certainly wasn’t pretty, with Argentina struggling to create many clear-cut chances against a stubborn Mexico team that itself also offered very little threat going forward.
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal resume their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H with a match against Uruguay.An opening win over Ghana puts the Selecao in a good spot, while La Celeste have a greater need to find a spark following a goalless draw with South Korea.The Selecao have come together in tribute to Danilo Pereira, following his injury, which rules him out here and against South Korea.“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But...
KTVZ
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala’s touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
KTVZ
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a header. It was Australia’s first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010 and its first shutout at the World Cup since its tournament debut in 1974. The Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.
What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
KTVZ
A day of big upsets at the World Cup as Morocco shocks Belgium and Costa Rica defeats Japan
It was a day of big upsets at the World Cup as Belgium and Japan both succumbed to shock defeats against Morocco and Costa Rica respectively. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998 — and its third ever — securing a sensational 2-0 victory over heavyweight Belgium to ensure that it can still qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in its history.
Morocco reap the rewards with Hakim Ziyech back and at his best
When Walid Regragui took over as Morocco coach with the World Cup on the horizon, he knew the decision he had to make first.With one of his first acts in charge, Hakim Ziyech, banished out into the cold by former boss Vahid Halilhodzic over his willingness to play for the national side, was welcomed warmly back into the fold.An often divisive figure at Chelsea, Ziyech has routinely struggled for consistent form and playing time for long periods at Stamford Bridge, his body language not helping the observation that this is a player the club have yet to properly get...
China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow
As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
The search for a missing mother surfaces claims of her lover's 'life of deceit'
Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia's beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.
Comments / 0