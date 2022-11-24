Read full article on original website
Related
Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England
If England needs added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales a video from 2016 should do the job
KTVZ
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a header. It was Australia’s first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010 and its first shutout at the World Cup since its tournament debut in 1974. The Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.
KTVZ
Lionel Messi helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive with moment of magic against Mexico
Yet another moment of Lionel Messi magic helped salvage Argentina’s World Cup hopes at Qatar 2022 as La Albiceleste secured a much-needed victory over Mexico. The 2-0 win certainly wasn’t pretty, with Argentina struggling to create many clear-cut chances against a stubborn Mexico team that itself also offered very little threat going forward.
KTVZ
Kylian Mbappé goals ensure defending champion France is first side to seal spot in World Cup knockout stages
Defending champion France became the first side at the 2022 World Cup to reach the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory over Denmark, sealed by a late goal from star forward Kylian Mbappé. Les Bleus enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, but Denmark’s defense held...
