Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
KTVZ
Kylian Mbappé goals ensure defending champion France is first side to seal spot in World Cup knockout stages
Defending champion France became the first side at the 2022 World Cup to reach the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory over Denmark, sealed by a late goal from star forward Kylian Mbappé. Les Bleus enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, but Denmark’s defense held...
KTVZ
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala’s touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
KTVZ
A day of big upsets at the World Cup as Morocco shocks Belgium and Costa Rica defeats Japan
It was a day of big upsets at the World Cup as Belgium and Japan both succumbed to shock defeats against Morocco and Costa Rica respectively. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998 — and its third ever — securing a sensational 2-0 victory over heavyweight Belgium to ensure that it can still qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in its history.
KTVZ
Lionel Messi helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive with moment of magic against Mexico
Yet another moment of Lionel Messi magic helped salvage Argentina’s World Cup hopes at Qatar 2022 as La Albiceleste secured a much-needed victory over Mexico. The 2-0 win certainly wasn’t pretty, with Argentina struggling to create many clear-cut chances against a stubborn Mexico team that itself also offered very little threat going forward.
KTVZ
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a header. It was Australia’s first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010 and its first shutout at the World Cup since its tournament debut in 1974. The Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
KTVZ
Emergency declared after deadly landslide on Italian island of Ischia
Italy has declared a state of emergency after at least one person was killed as heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, 10 people remain missing, eight people have been rescued and 209 more evacuated from the area where the landslide occurred, the Campania Prefecture office told CNN.
China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests
Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes.The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Xi, the most widespread display of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. There was no official word on how many people were detained after police used pepper spray against protesters in Shanghai and struggled to suppress demonstrations in other cities including Beijing, the capital.The city government of Beijing announced it would no longer...
KTVZ
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday faced unprecedented dissent after thousands of demonstrators protested in cities across China over the weekend against his zero-Covid strategy — with some daring to openly call for his removal in the streets. “Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!” some protesters yelled...
KTVZ
China markets tank as protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China’s major stock indices and its currency have opened sharply lower Monday, as widespread protests against the country’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell as much as 4.2% in early trading. It was last down 3.5%. The Hang Seng...
KTVZ
Puzzling debate over Roman coin authenticity could determine legacy of ‘fake’ emperor
Scientists in the United Kingdom say they have proven the authenticity of several Roman coins previously dismissed as forgeries — providing evidence that an emperor disregarded as fake might in fact have been real. A coin featuring a portrait and the name of the Roman emperor Sponsian was among...
Comments / 0