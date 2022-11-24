Read full article on original website
WTHR
Valparaiso wins IHSAA Class 5A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso won the IHSAA Class 5A state championship Saturday, 35-31 over Whiteland. Valpo (11-3) earned their first state football title since 1975. Whiteland finished the season with a 12-2 record. Valparaiso's Connor McHall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award.
goportageindians.com
Catch Portage Basketball Tonight on the NFHS Network!
Catch our Portage Indians Varsity Boys Basketball home opener as they take on the Morton Mustangs tonight on the NFHS Network. Don’t miss a moment of action and if you cannot be in attendance, catch tonight’s broadcast using this link beginning at 7:00. You can also catch the JV Boys Basketball tip-off at 5:30 here. Let’s. Go. Indians!
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
wglc.net
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
fox32chicago.com
Two people killed in wrong-way crash on southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana area
CROWN POINT, Indiana - Two people were killed, and another seriously injured, when a driver going the wrong way caused a crash on I-65 in the Crown Point, Indiana area on Saturday. Indiana State Police said the whole thing started with a minor crash at the Family Express on U.S....
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
NIPSCO worker dies while working on substation in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a death at a NIPSCO electric substation.A contractor working for Ryan Construction was killed at the Hanover Station in Cedar Lake on Friday morning.Police are investigating what led to the worker's death.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
22 WSBT
La Porte Santa Parade
Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
Remains found in Lake County, Indiana identified as those of a woman missing since 2020
GRIFFITH, Ind. — Remains found in the water last month in Lake County, Indiana, have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2020. According to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick, the remains of Dushawna Glover were found on Oct. 22 and identified on Nov. 14. The remains were found in […]
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
