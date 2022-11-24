ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers, to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania

Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
okcfox.com

Route 66 Village lights up Christmas Train for holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full-sized Christmas Train is glowing after Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village turned on its festive lights for the holiday season. Families drank hot cocoa, ate holiday treats, listened to Christmas music and took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

How to avoid online shopping scams ahead of Cyber Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millions of people took advantage of Black Friday deals both in person and online, and many are prepared to continue their holiday shopping next week on cyber Monday. But one thing to keep in mind while online shopping - is online scams and hackers. According...
OKLAHOMA STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

