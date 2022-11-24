Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
FOX 25 helps raise more than $64,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has helped raise more than $64,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. FOX 25, Kroger Delivery, and the Regional Food Bank teamed up for a food drive to help feed hungry families this holiday season. The food drive ran from November 1-25....
okcfox.com
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers, to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
okcfox.com
RSV cases in Oklahoma above average for this time of year and are on the rise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A seasonal virus that takes a toll on young children and elders has returned this fall with a vengeance. This month the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported rising case numbers and hospitalizations for RSV throughout the state. According to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation,...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
okcfox.com
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
Seven New $600 to $1,200 Payment Programs: California Signs Multiple Deals To Hand Out Money To Residents
California officials are feeling generous. The state and fellow agencies agreed to fund not one. But seven more universal basic income programs. These new pilots will differ from previous offers, for example, the one below.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
okcfox.com
Route 66 Village lights up Christmas Train for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full-sized Christmas Train is glowing after Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village turned on its festive lights for the holiday season. Families drank hot cocoa, ate holiday treats, listened to Christmas music and took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The...
okcfox.com
Muskogee man hit, killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker along Highway 69
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man working to put a vehicle on a wrecker on the side of the highway died after he was hit by an oncoming car. Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to Highway 69 just south of County Road 750 near Wagoner.
okcfox.com
Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
okcfox.com
How to avoid online shopping scams ahead of Cyber Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millions of people took advantage of Black Friday deals both in person and online, and many are prepared to continue their holiday shopping next week on cyber Monday. But one thing to keep in mind while online shopping - is online scams and hackers. According...
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
okcfox.com
Tim Tebow named keynote speaker for OBU's annual student scholarship fundraiser gala
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and former professional baseball player, will be the keynote speaker at Oklahoma Baptist University’s annual Green and Gold Gala on March 28, 2023. The annual event, which will be held at the...
okcfox.com
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
