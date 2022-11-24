Read full article on original website
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is Really Finding Their Groove
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how the AEW women's division is really finding their groove. Maria Kanellis said:. "When any division starts, you really don’t know, you know,...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Rich Swann will face Bully Ray in a Singles Match, Steve Maclin will battle Frankie Kazarian in Singles action and Mickie James will battle Deonna Purrazzo in Mickie James' Last Rodeo Match.
Updated Lineup For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. New bouts were made official for the show scheduled for next Wednesday night during Friday afternoon's edition of AEW Rampage. Featured below is the updated lineup for next week's show:. -Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures for last week's WWE and AEW TV events, with AEW's Dynamite topping the attendance list at 6,060 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,721 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,315 tickets. You can check out the list below:. -...
AEW Rampage Results (11/25/2022): Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week's episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today's AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
Three WWE Hall of Famers Announced as Appearing on Next Week's NXT Show
-- WWE has announced three of four Hall of Famers who will be appearing on NXT this coming Tuesday to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing the competitors that will take part in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Road Dogg Brian James, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly were revealed, leaving one more to be announced ahead of Tuesday.
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes The Elite For Trolling CM Punk On Dynamite
During the latest recording of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on The Elite’s performance at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping. “It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match? Not what they’re supposed to be talking about, which was Fenix using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That’s what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk.”
Impact Wrestling Set For IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 Taping At Wrestlecade
Impact Wrestling is taping IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 later this evening. The event, which will be taped at Wrestlecade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will feature an homage to ’80s-territory-style characters, and stream on Friday, December 2 on both FITE.TV and Impact+. Check out more of the details below:
WWE News: This Is Awesome Preview, Best Of Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns (Video)
A sneak peek of Peacock’s next edition of This Is Awesome is now available. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Results (11/27): Aichi, Japan
NJPW recently had the third night of their World Tag League Event and the fourth night of their Super Jr. Tag League Event, which emanated from inside the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphin's Arena) in Aichi, Japan. The show saw Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and Tetsuya Naito) battle CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
WWE Announces SmackDown On FOX World Cup Finals For Next Week's Episode
WWE announced during last night's WWE SmackDown that next week's episode of the show will feature the finals of the SmackDown on FOX World Cup tournament. Last night’s Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to a distraction from Legado del Fantasma and Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman also in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to an assist by Imperium.
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
WWE Announces Full List Of Programming Airing During Survivor Series Saturday
WWE recently announced, via a press release, the full list of programming set to air as part of their Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday lineup for later tonight. WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday lineup begins with a Best of Survivor Series show and ends with a Survivor Series: WarGames Post-Show Press Conference hosted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Matt Sydal Sings The Praises Of AEW President Tony Khan
During his recent chat with Wrestlingnews.com, All Elite Wrestling's own Matt Sydal sang the praises of AEW President Tony Khan. Matt also shared Tony's reaction to the knee injury Sydal suffered in March, and more. Check out the comments from Sydal below. On Tony Khan’s reaction to his dislocated knee:...
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses His Spot On The AEW Roster
During his recent chat with WrestlingInc.com, All Elite Wrestling's own Brian Pillman Jr. shared his thoughts on the brawl after AEW All Out. Brian also discussed his current AEW deal, and more. Check out the highlights. On his AEW contract:. “A few more years or so.”. On expressing frustration with...
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Bianca Belair Reflects On Her Crown Jewel Match
Ahead of Survivor Series Wargames, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared a few of the details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel. Check out an excerpt from Belair's interview with Comicbook Nation below:. “Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing...
