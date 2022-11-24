Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is Really Finding Their Groove
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how the AEW women's division is really finding their groove. Maria Kanellis said:. "When any division starts, you really don’t know, you know,...
rajah.com
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA, Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Athena vs. Laynie Luck and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero vs. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey and Davey Bang.
rajah.com
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
rajah.com
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Never Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he knew after leaving the WWE and an opportunity opening up he and his brother Cody Rhodes had to deliver at their inaugural PPV Event, which was the 2019 Double Or Nothing PPV.
rajah.com
Being The Elite (Ep. 324): "F The Elite" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in...
rajah.com
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Night 3 Results (11/25): Gunma, Japan
NJPW recently had the third night of their Super Jr. Tag League Event, which emanated from inside the Kiryu Gas Sports Center (Kiryu Civic Gymnasium) in Gunma, Japan. The show featured Titán and BUSHI of Los Ingobernables de Japon and Francesco Akira and TJP of The United Empire taking on each other in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Anthony Bowens Talks About The State Of The Locker Room In AEW
Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed recently appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions spoke about the state of the locker room in All Elite Wrestling, as well as being the first openly gay champion in company history.
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (11/27): Portland, Maine
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place from inside the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The show featured Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) battling The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
rajah.com
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
rajah.com
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Rich Swann will face Bully Ray in a Singles Match, Steve Maclin will battle Frankie Kazarian in Singles action and Mickie James will battle Deonna Purrazzo in Mickie James' Last Rodeo Match.
rajah.com
Jai Vidal Signs Multi-Year Impact Wrestling Contract
Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. After Tommy Dreamer extended an offer to Jai, the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw signed on the dotted line, making Vidal the first openly gay man to sign with Impact Wrestling. When asked about his decision to...
