Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures for last week's WWE and AEW TV events, with AEW's Dynamite topping the attendance list at 6,060 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,721 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,315 tickets. You can check out the list below:. -...
Updated Lineup For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. New bouts were made official for the show scheduled for next Wednesday night during Friday afternoon's edition of AEW Rampage. Featured below is the updated lineup for next week's show:. -Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood.
World Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle 2022
You can officially pencil in the main event for Ring Of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view event for 2022. During this week's AEW Rampage show on TNT, the main event for the next ROH pay-per-view was made official. Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli will take place with the ROH World Championship...
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Saraya Talks About Wanting To Get Her Brother On AEW Dark
Keep an eye out for Zak on AEW Dark. Saraya recently appeared as a guest on AEW Unrestricted and spoke about wanting to get her brother, Zak, on AEW Dark in the future. Featured below are some of the highlights from the podcast where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.
Matt Sydal Sings The Praises Of AEW President Tony Khan
During his recent chat with Wrestlingnews.com, All Elite Wrestling's own Matt Sydal sang the praises of AEW President Tony Khan. Matt also shared Tony's reaction to the knee injury Sydal suffered in March, and more. Check out the comments from Sydal below. On Tony Khan’s reaction to his dislocated knee:...
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Night 3 Results (11/25): Gunma, Japan
NJPW recently had the third night of their Super Jr. Tag League Event, which emanated from inside the Kiryu Gas Sports Center (Kiryu Civic Gymnasium) in Gunma, Japan. The show featured Titán and BUSHI of Los Ingobernables de Japon and Francesco Akira and TJP of The United Empire taking on each other in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses His Spot On The AEW Roster
During his recent chat with WrestlingInc.com, All Elite Wrestling's own Brian Pillman Jr. shared his thoughts on the brawl after AEW All Out. Brian also discussed his current AEW deal, and more. Check out the highlights. On his AEW contract:. “A few more years or so.”. On expressing frustration with...
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Never Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he knew after leaving the WWE and an opportunity opening up he and his brother Cody Rhodes had to deliver at their inaugural PPV Event, which was the 2019 Double Or Nothing PPV.
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is Really Finding Their Groove
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how the AEW women's division is really finding their groove. Maria Kanellis said:. "When any division starts, you really don’t know, you know,...
WWE Announces SmackDown On FOX World Cup Finals For Next Week's Episode
WWE announced during last night's WWE SmackDown that next week's episode of the show will feature the finals of the SmackDown on FOX World Cup tournament. Last night’s Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to a distraction from Legado del Fantasma and Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman also in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to an assist by Imperium.
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Rich Swann will face Bully Ray in a Singles Match, Steve Maclin will battle Frankie Kazarian in Singles action and Mickie James will battle Deonna Purrazzo in Mickie James' Last Rodeo Match.
Road Dogg Brian James Reflects On Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept. Road Dogg Brian James knows this well. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
WWE News: This Is Awesome Preview, Best Of Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns (Video)
A sneak peek of Peacock’s next edition of This Is Awesome is now available. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About Cutting Ties With Teddy Hart: "I Don't Associate With Him Anymore"
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
