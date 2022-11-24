The opening segment of last night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of SmackDown saw Damage CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) call out Team Belair for them to reveal their Women's WarGames Match fifth member. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim then made their way out to announce that their fifth and final member is none other than Becky Lynch, who has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder on August 1st.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO