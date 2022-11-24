Read full article on original website
England vs. USA, 2022 World Cup: Highlights; live blog
This game has been hyped beyond reason on this side of the Pond, and the takes that will follow regardless of the result are sure to overheat Twitter’s understaffed servers. But at the end of the day, it’s still just football, and two teams with high aspirations will battle it out for a crucial three points in Group B. An England win would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. A USA win could practically do the same for them.
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal resume their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H with a match against Uruguay.An opening win over Ghana puts the Selecao in a good spot, while La Celeste have a greater need to find a spark following a goalless draw with South Korea.The Selecao have come together in tribute to Danilo Pereira, following his injury, which rules him out here and against South Korea.“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But...
Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
Hakim Ziyech turns it on to shock Belgium, Mateo Kovačić and Croatia return to form, Germany earn draw, Costa Rica eke out a win, too
The theme for day eight was set by Belgium head coach Roberto Martínez, who claimed that we wouldn’t see the teams’ true selves until a week or two into the competition and the end of the group stage, thanks to the short preparation time and hectic schedule of this winter World Cup.
What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8
We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets. We know that some of you aren’t watching...
Official: Trevoh Chalobah signs new six-year contract with Chelsea!
A bit of surprise but certainly very welcome contract news this morning, with Trevoh Chalobah committing to a new long-term contract with Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender, who first joined Chelsea at the age of nine, has signed on for the next six years, through 2028, with a club-option for an additional year, though 2029!
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 26
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
World Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Shines But Suffers Shock Defeat with Germany
Football never ceases to surprise. Shocks are very much a part of the game and the ongoing World Cup is having its fair share. The football world was shaken when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina with Lionel Messi and all 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday. But Japan served another favorite Germany, the same cold meal.
Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
World Cup Open Thread Day Eight
The group stage of the World Cup continues today as we’re past the midway point of the opening round. Group E and F are in action today. Japan’s victory over Germany has turned Group E on its head. The Samurai Blue have a golden opportunity against a Costa Rican side that failed to produce a single shot on target in their opening match. A win here can earn a berth into the knockouts, pending the result of the Spain-Germany match in the evening.
Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United
A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
What will it take for England to show some attacking initiative?
The promise of the USMNT was on display in the 0-0 draw with England on Friday. Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah were particularly good in midfield, and the forwards made some chances for themselves. But what was happening on the other side of the pitch to the team many consider...
Reay’s Riddle: What needs to change if Sunderland Women are to rescue their season?
Well, I’ve been sat here a short while trying to think of some ideas to get our season going, and it’s not an easy one to answer. I’m sure manager Mel Reay is leaving no stone unturned to work out a way to get the goals we need to start moving up the league.
