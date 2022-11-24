Read full article on original website
Four-alarm fire burns along Mystic, CT, seaport
Fire departments from across Connecticut and Rhode Island responded when a fire erupted Sunday along the waterfront in Mystic, CT – causing the sky to glow red.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
Wind-driven fire guts marina in Mystic, Connecticut
MYSTIC, Conn. - A wind-driven fire gutted a marina in Mystic, Connecticut late Sunday night.Flames broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street just before 9 p.m.Firefighters used water from the Mystic River to put out the fire, which burned for hours.Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi told reporters Monday the fire destroyed a home and a commercial building at the marina. It also caused some propane tanks to explode, but no one was hurt. Manfredi thought as many as five boats may have been damaged."It's an older building that's been around as long as I've been here and that's 26 years," Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, told CBS station WFSB-TV. "There's a parking lot to the north side of the building, which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames not to get any other buildings."Roads in the area were shut down and a nearby hotel was evacuated.There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
Salve Regina University Outfielder Drew Ceppetelli Passes Away Following Car Accident
Drew Ceppetelli, an outfielder for Division III Salve Regina University, has passed away after a motor vehicle accident. Ceppetelli was 21 years old. The accident happened on the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. According to news reports, a vehicle in which Ceppetelli was a passenger left the road while in a traffic circle and rolled over several times. Six people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
