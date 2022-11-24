ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter

Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Wind-driven fire guts marina in Mystic, Connecticut

MYSTIC, Conn. - A wind-driven fire gutted a marina in Mystic, Connecticut late Sunday night.Flames broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street just before 9 p.m.Firefighters used water from the Mystic River to put out the fire, which burned for hours.Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi told reporters Monday the fire destroyed a home and a commercial building at the marina. It also caused some propane tanks to explode, but no one was hurt. Manfredi thought as many as five boats may have been damaged."It's an older building that's been around as long as I've been here and that's 26 years," Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, told CBS station WFSB-TV. "There's a parking lot to the north side of the building, which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames not to get any other buildings."Roads in the area were shut down and a nearby hotel was evacuated.There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
WASHINGTON STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Salve Regina University Outfielder Drew Ceppetelli Passes Away Following Car Accident

Drew Ceppetelli, an outfielder for Division III Salve Regina University, has passed away after a motor vehicle accident. Ceppetelli was 21 years old. The accident happened on the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. According to news reports, a vehicle in which Ceppetelli was a passenger left the road while in a traffic circle and rolled over several times. Six people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy